WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Plans are in place to expand the Coalfields Expressway even further into Southern West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice was in Welch on May 13, 2022, to announce the expansion. He said one of his biggest priorities for his term is to create a safe and efficient way to access more rural areas in Wyoming and McDowell Counties.

Justice said ongoing work on the Coalfields Expressway can open up the southern region of the state to more tourism.

“I am absolutely committed beyond belief to get this project finished because it opens up the whole world to Southern West Virginia and that seat has been too hard and too hot for too long,” said Gov. Justice.

The project has been in progress for over twenty years.