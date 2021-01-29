Graham High School basketball ends regular season with perfect record

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — No more than a few months ago, it looked as though high school basketball in the Virginias would not take place.

But after 12 weeks of playing through a pandemic, these seniors got the chance to play to the final buzzer. An opportunity that created memories they will always cherish.

“We are just thrilled we are just so happy for our administration and the Virginia high school league for letting these kids play that’s the main thing these kids got to play,” said Todd Baker, the head coach for the men’s basketball team at Graham High school.

Nick Owens is a senior, and he said more often than not it was tough to always follow the protocols put in place.

But at the end of the day, he said he knows he will have a lifetime to spend time with friends, he only has one more season.

A philosophy his whole team shared.

“You know we just stuck together with the process and I am just happy we are here, 12 and 0,” said Owens.

Owens said he was happy enough just to get to play, but finishing his last regular season undefeated is something he will never forget.

David Graves is a junior. He said he speaks for all of his teammates who have another season ahead of them, and they owed to their seniors to give it their all week in and week out.

“It feels good man you know every practice we go harder and harder, push each other to get better, and 12 and 0, we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Graves.

Coach Baker said his boys were equipped to handle playing in a much different type of season from the beginning. He said the coach before him instilled a sense of discipline and determination, which helped keep them on track all year.

“He taught physicality and he taught kids to play with a lot of grit toughness and heart, and I hope I have carried some of that over,” said Coach Baker.

And if a perfect finish were not enough, with their win on Jan. 29 the G-men now hold the conference record for the longest winning streak. A streak they hope to continue for years to come.

Coach Baker said he and his team now look ahead to the conference tournament. After a bye they will host a semifinal matchup on Friday Feb. 5