BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Thursday, August 18, 2022, marked the first day of school at one local Tazewell County School.

Graham Middle School welcomed students back to their first day of classes. Students were eager to see their friends and attend classes.

Principal Lee Salyers said he cannot wait to see what this school year holds for faculty, staff, and students.

“It’s been great, been lots of excitement in the building, lots of buzz in the building but all the students have done very well today everybody was off and going where they needed to be by probably 9:00 this morning and it’s been a very smooth school day,” Said Salyers.

Graham High School and other schools in Tazewell County Public School started their first day as well.