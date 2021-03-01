Graham Senior wins fourth consecutive state wrestling title

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, only players were allowed to attend games, but this did not stop athletes from finding success on the field, mat, or court.

At a young age, Justin Fritz found a passion for both football and wrestling. He said at the heart of it, he loves getting to throw people to the ground.

“Both of them have been all time life long sports, both of them are amazing sports,” says Fritz, who is a senior at Graham High school

Fritz spent most of his high school career playing both sports. In the last three years, Fritz claimed the state wrestling title in three different weight classes.

On Feb. 22, 2021, in a new weight class for the grappler, Fritz sealed his fourth consecutive state championship.

“As soon as he hit the ground, all the adrenaline just rushed through my body, it was an amazing feeling, not everyone gets to experience that feeling,” said Fritz.

He said he worked just as hard for this title as he did for the last three, but the pandemic did make his relationship with his coach all the more meaningful. Due to the pandemic, parents were not allowed to attend the title match. Fritz got the chance to be coached by his father throughout all of high school, and his father got the chance to watch his take home the trophy one last time.

“It’s amazing. They were not letting any parents in their for states, so to have my father there for my fourth state championship meant the world to me,” said Fritz.

Fritz said his success both in sports and all areas of life is because the of the lessons he learned from his father and his football coaches as well.

“It wasn’t all me, I had many people help me out with it. I can’t contribute all that to myself, my dad, my family everybody they mean the world to me,” said Fritz.

While he is not quick to pat himself on the back, there are those around him who do not let him forget everything he achieved.