Granada Theater to show Christmas classics throughout holiday season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season well underway, everyone is getting into the spirit of the season, including one landmark business in Bluefield.

For the first time since reopening the Granada theater in downtown Bluefield is offering up Christmas movies for people to come see.

Whether it is more classic Christmas movies such as It’s A Wonderful Life or White Christmas, or family favorites like Elf or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there is something for everyone.

If you want to turn viewing a Christmas movie in a new and beautiful theater into a new holiday tradition, we can help you check out times and ticket prices.

