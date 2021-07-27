Greenbrier County girl wins gold medal at Kids Pan Am Nationals

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — One local Greenbrier County girl went to Orlando, Florida and came back a champion.

Elizabeth Bashlor is trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. She traveled to Orlando Florida to compete in the Kids Pan Am Nationals over the weekend of July 23rd, 2021.

The competition highlights kids from North and South America and their talents in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“I was in the ultra heavyweight division and grey and white belt was my level,” Bashlor said.

Bashlor competed in two matches and won both by getting her opponent to submit with an arm lock.

“It’s a submission where you stretch your opponents arm out,” Bashlor said.

Bashlor said she trained for three months ahead of this competition, practicing at Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu in Ronceverte multiple times a week for around five hours a day. She said she went in to the competition nervous but she thinks those feelings helped her come out on top.

“It helped me,” Bashlor said. “I feel a lot better whenever I’m pressured to do something.”

She said these nerves helped her go harder on her opponents.

“I felt like I was going a lot harder because I felt like I have to win this,” Bashlor said. “I came all the way to Florida.”

Bashlor walked away from the competition sporting a shiny gold medal for all of her hard work. Coming home, Bashlor was welcomed back at Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu with hugs and support.

“I was so happy to see everyone again and tell them how I won, knowing everyone who helped me train was watching it,” Bashlor said.