Greenbrier County Health Department administers COVID-19 vaccine to general public

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — It was a big day in one local county as the first members of the general population received the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginians 80 and older can start receiving the vaccine, and New Year’s Eve, dozens lined up to take the shot in Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Health Department began distributing vaccines at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Those distributing vaccine said cars began lining up hours before the event started Thursday morning. Since the health department only had 200 doses to administer, the line closed just under an hour later.

People who did receive the vaccine said they could barely find the words to describe what they were feeling.

“This vaccine is a miracle and I just think it is wonderful,” said Mary Fullen.

Fullen is 83-years-old, her husband is 82. She said she began to tear up watching her husband receive the vaccine as well. The two have been married 59 years and they both said while the last year was filled with so much fear, they are happy to go into 2021 with a little bit of hope.

“Well it gives us a road to keep on going,” said Floyd Fullen.

But those who received the vaccine were not the only ones breathing a sigh of relief. Many people who came to the fairgrounds were driven by their children. Sue White watched her 95-year-old mother receive the vaccine. She said she felt relieved for the first time in months.

“A great one, it will be better when we get a second one. Just for our peace of mind so we know she is not so vulnerable,” said White.

White said when she thinks back on the last year, she cannot help but get emotional as she watched her mother receive the vaccine.

“It means a lot because she is 95 and it has been a real struggle,” said White.

From those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to those administering it, almost everyone at the fairgrounds believed this was the best way to end the year.

Those who received the vaccine on Thursday in Greenbrier County were given a date to receive their second dose. The health department is working on another distribution event.