Greenbrier County Health Department, WVSOM offers vaccines during State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Those involved in the State Fair of West Virginia are doing their part to make sure it is a safe and enjoyable event.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 the day before the fair, the Greenbrier County Health Department offered COVID-19 vaccines for those running the rides and stands during the fair, and anyone else who wanted one.

After the fair was canceled last year, many of the workers requested vaccines to help prevent another cancellation.

“We had a lot of interest in offering it to the workers, so we set it up and we ordered the vaccines and that is what we are doing,” said Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the Greenbrier County Health Officer.

In partnership with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, the health department offers free vaccines each day at the fair. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can go to the school’s booth located under the grandstand.