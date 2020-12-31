Greenbrier County health officials stress importance of continuing to wear masks

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Employees at the Greenbrier County Health Department said they were excited to give doses to the general public.

They received 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from their hub, just hours after Governor Jim Justice announced people 80 and older can begin receiving the vaccine.

After receiving her vaccine earlier this month, Greenbrier County Health Officer, Dr. Bridgett Morrison, said it was like a light at the end of the tunnel. She said now she feels like she is helping others feel hopeful, too.

“For us in public health, it was extremely exciting to be able to offer that to our public, given the fact, our high risk, 80 and over, given the fact that we are in the red and this pandemic is not going away,” said Dr. Morrison.

Dr. Morrison said the vaccine is just one tool in our arsenal to the fight against COVID-19. She said she wants everyone to remember how crucial it still is to wear a mask and stay socially distant.