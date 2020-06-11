Greenbrier County leaders encourage education as racial tensions remain high

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum Curator and Educational Director Toni Ogden said slavery is a part of West Virginia’s history.

“We were Virginia until the Civil War, so it was a slave economy,” Ogden said.

But the recent death of George Floyd sparked racial tension across the nation. It placed attention on what many see as racial inequality that has plagued local communities throughout history. Lewisburg Mayor, Beverly White, said we need to move forward.

“History happened. We can’t change it. We just have to do better and move forward,” White said.

White said to move forward, education is key.

“My prayer is that the children whose parents teach them the right way that they’ll influence their friends with a ‘hey you know that’s not okay.’ Because had those three officers who stood around George Floyd, had they been taught that that was not okay, he might be alive today,” White said.

Educating our young people is what the Greenbrier Historical Society aims to do. Ogden said a new exhibit called Echoes of Slavery sits in their North House Museum in Lewisburg to bring attention to African American history, and it will be a more permanent exhibit in their museum.

“There are still echoes of slavery and it is still divisive in our country, and people don’t understand each other and that was really what we wanted to do here,” Ogden said.

The North House Museum is located on 814 Washington Street in Lewisburg. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can call (304) 645-3398 to set up a tour.