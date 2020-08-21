Greenbrier County residents put on Youth Livestock Show

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People came together in Greenbrier County to put on the West Virginia Youth Livestock Show.

The Youth Livestock show is a staple event of the State Fair of West Virginia. Kids from all ages get a chance to put something they are passionate about on display. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the State Fair of West Virginia, it seemed kids would not get the chance to show their hard work.

Knowing this, Olivia McHale and Erica Vaughn decided to give kids another opportunity. McHale participated in this show every year. She said she knows how much it means to those involved.

“I understand from my personal life, how much showing means to me and the life lessons that it taught me, so I understand and I wanted to make it happen for those kids,” McHale explained.

They posted the event on Facebook and got an overwhelming amount of responses. With the help of 30 volunteers, they put the show together in five weeks. There were 175 exhibitors from across the state, showing more than 300 animals over four days.

Vaughn said those who came were happy to have the event in any capacity.

“The atmosphere at this show was one of gratitude, one of excitement, and just one of thankfulness that we could all come together, distantly and make this show a success,” said Vaughn.

While it was their idea to have the show, Erica and Olivia agree it was everyone else who truly made the event a success.

“Again, I just want to say that this event could not have happened without the support of our volunteers our exhibitors our sponsors,” said Vaughn.