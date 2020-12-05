Greenbrier County woman gives to Toys for Tots in honor of her late uncle

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Behind many donations to the less fortunate is a story. At the Toys for Tots Drive in Lewisburg on Dec. 4, 2020, one woman’s generosity honored her late uncle.

Stephanie Baldwin said she began donating Toys for Tots last year after her uncle passed away. She said she wants to try and be a source of light in a world that needs it now more than ever.

“I think that everybody should have a little Santa in their life, and bring a little joy and light to everybody around them,” said Baldwin. “I am trying to do my part.”

Her uncle was an avid horseman, so she donates wooden stick horses every year to honor his memory.