WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) -A labor dispute looms between The Greenbrier resort and over 600 of its employees.

For over 90 days, the resort held negotiations with the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions, a collection of 8 different unions that represent workers at the Greenbrier.

In a statement regarding the negotiations, the Greenbrier hotel corporation stated:

“These negotiations resulted in a new tentative agreement between the parties, which would run through April 30, 2025. Unfortunately, this tentative agreement has not been ratified by the union members. This comes as a surprise to The Greenbrier, given the nature of the negotiations that resulted in the tentative agreement.”

Negotiations are now slated to continue past the original April 30, 2022 deadline into May 2022.

A statement from the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions stated:

“The Unions and The Greenbrier have agreed to an extension of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement while they continue to bargain in good faith to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.”