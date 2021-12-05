Greenbrier Sheriffs Department investigating a shooting in Fairlea

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WNVS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders responded to a shooting in Greenbrier county.

Around 6:35 a.m. on Dec. 5 Greenbrier County 911 center received a call about a possible shooting in the Cedar Knoll Trailer park in the Fairlea area.

Emergency responders and law enforcement responded to the call made by the victim’s girlfriend, who told them she thought he was struck by a gunshot.

When they got to the trailer park they found an adult male who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to officials on the scene, the victim was flown to Charleston, officials said the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No other information is available as the Greenbrier sheriffs department and other local law enforcement agencies are still conducting investigations and no arrests have been made yet.