Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center opens membership enrollment

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is one step closer to opening in Fairlea.

As both the inside and outside of the building are being worked on, staff with the center are giving people the chance to sign up for memberships in person. While the inside of the building is not ready for the public just yet, people can pull into the parking lot to enroll.

Darcie McCraw, the general manager of the center, said with each milestone they hit, she becomes that much more excited to get started.

“I am just really excited to get people in here and get them swimming, the support from the community the excitement is definitely palpable and everybody has been so patient and so supportive and we are just really excited to get people in here and get them swimming,” said McCraw.

If you missed the chance to enroll ,they will be waiting for people to come sign up Monday, November 29, Wednesday, December 1, and Friday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.