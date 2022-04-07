Ronceverte, WV (WVNS) – During National Volunteer Appreciation Week, many businesses, like hospitals, celebrate the hard work of volunteers they rely on every day.

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center Director of marketing and community relations Erin Hurst said they couldn’t provide the same level of care at GVMC without the help of their volunteers. She said their volunteers fill a variety of roles to help keep the hospital running smoothly.

“Front desk, so they are the face of the hospital and help folks find their way around the hospital, or where to go to patient rooms, how to get to testing. And we also use them for our gift shop. And we especially use volunteers a bunch in outpatient surgery. We certainly couldn’t do what we do in outpatient surgery without them,” said Hurst.

Hurst said volunteers at GVMC also work closely with registration staff, help patients get checked in, take necessary tests, and make them feel as comfortable as possible.