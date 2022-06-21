LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Communities across the state and the country take June to celebrate pride month, including the Greenbrier Valley.

Some pride organizations hold single-day events, while others scatter events throughout the month.

Greenbrier Valley Pride put together “Holler with Pride.” It’s their second annual week-long celebration filled with events for everyone to attend and enjoy.

Organizers believe pride is something to celebrate all year long, not just one day or month.

“Being LGBTQ+ is all of the time and we are celebrating this week but we still, throughout the year we are fighting for our safety and acceptance so we want to take a break and have fun so we can continue the hard work through the rest of the year,” said Kelsie Tyson, the president of Greenbrier Valley Pride.

The week-long event kicked off on Monday, June 20, 2022.