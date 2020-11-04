Greg Puckett discusses his plans for second term

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Greg Puckett was reelected as Mercer County Commissioner. Puckett said he believes the tourism industry is the best way to bring in new visitors and revenue to the county.

Puckett said in order to do so, improvements need to be made to the county’s infrastructure, and not just bridges and roads, but to the sewer systems, cell service, and broadband in the area.

Puckett said working to better a county is a lot like building a house, and the process takes time.

“I think now as we start to look forward we can start putting the walls on that house and start saying we have this opportunity we have this opportunity and start moving forward,” said Puckett.

At the end of election night, Puckett thanked Ronnie Oakley on a race well fought.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News