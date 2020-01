COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Gusty winds caused severe damage to a home in Cool Ridge on Saturday, January 11, 2019.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, reports of wind causing the roof of a home on Pack St to fly off came in just after 8:30 p.m.

They added that Ghent Volunteer Fire Department EMS crews had to rescue eight people from the home. No injuries were reported.

Several trees have fallen down in the area as well. Stay with 59 News for more details on conditions.