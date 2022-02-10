LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A highly anticipated community center is almost complete in Greenbrier County.

The final touches are being put on the Greenbrier Valley aquatic Center in Lewisburg.

As they wait for the doors to open the center introduced a very special employee. The center wants the community to help in naming their pool cleaning robot.

If you have a suggestion you can leave a comment on their Facebook page.

The center will narrow down their favorites and put the finalists up for a vote on their page on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The winner will receive a free day pass to the aquatic center