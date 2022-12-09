MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company rings in the holiday season with new beer releases.

GVBC hosts their annual Wild and Wonderful Winter party Saturday, December 10, 2022, at their brewery in Maxwelton.

The holiday blowout party features karaoke, raffles for prizes, an Appalachian Sweet Piggy food truck, and some tasty new beers.

“We’re going to be releasing a Yule Ale, which is our take on a winter or holiday Ale, called Two Hour Delay. We used some festive spices that you would see around this season including cinnamon, allspice, ginger,” said Alex Durand, the GVBC Operations Director Alex Durand.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of every Two Hour Delay goes toward the Family Refuge Center, a comprehensive domestic violence and sexual assault project that serves Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.

Other limited holiday releases like Sour Sally Persimmon Sour, Ballhooter Maple Vanilla Porter, and Old Roads Rye IPA are also available.