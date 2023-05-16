BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with Theatre West Virginia announced an exciting social event at the Black Knight Country Club.

On June 1, 2023, Theatre West Virginia will be hosting a “Hatfield and McCoy Night”. The event will feature food, drinks, a cash bar, a silent auction and a “Battle of the Hog” event. Starting at 6p.m., tickets can be purchased for just $10.

After purchasing tickets, attendees will be asked to join either the Hatfield side or the McCoy side. During the Battle of the Hog event, attendees can donate to sway the hog to their respective family’s side. At the end of the evening the family that paid the most is the winner of the hog, a student dressed as a pig for the event.

For additional information about the Hatfield and McCoy night or to purchase tickets in advance please call 304-992-9085 or visit Theatre West Virginia’s website.