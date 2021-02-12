Health care officials speak on COVID-19’s impact on hospitals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Hospitals faced a challenge unlike any other throughout the pandemic.

Mark Pickett, R.N serves as the emergency preparedness coordinator and education instructor at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH). In such a facility, he said it is important for every department and each staff member to work in harmony with one another. With the ever changing information coming out during the pandemic, this became even more important.

“At the onset, the pushout of information to staff as we were getting it from the CDC and public health and DHHR was essential,” said Pickett.

He said both positions took on a more direct role in the last year. With everything, he said preparation is key.

“Some of the beauty of an all hazards emergency management program is that regardless of what the cause may be, the plans that we can enact can then be applied to that hazard,” said Pickett.

For hospitals in the area, available beds were few and far between, while those in need of critical care continued to arrive. In December of last year, Pickett said PCH reached max capacity.

“At that point, it is a matter of getting those patients where there is a critical bed available,” said Pickett.

In order to counteract the problem, Pickett relied on the help of other hospitals in the area and state.

Pickett said one of the main impacts of the pandemic are the direct takeaways from it.

“Infection prevention and control components will be adjusted from those lessons we learned,” said Pickett.

Pickett explained constant screening and contact tracing, virtual meetings and wearing masks at all times could continue regardless of the coronavirus. Now as they concentrate their efforts on vaccine distribution, Pickett hopes they can begin to make things easier on their patients.

“That we can allow visitation soon,” Pickett said. “I mean that has been very very difficult for our families of our patients.”

But he said their attention cannot be taken off the current task at hand. He asked for everyone’s help in the continuing fight against COVID-19.

“People still need to be really good about their masking and their hand hygiene,” said Pickett.

Pickett praised his entire staff, saying he could not get through the pandemic without the help of his COVID-19 warriors.