BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Issues like addiction and suicide are the focus of a unique church conference in Beckley.

Heart of God Ministries on South Kanawha street is teaming up with the International Fellowship of Churches to put on the 2022 Word conference.

The theme of this year’s conference is titled “For such a time as this”

“People are looking for answers. And they’re looking for answers in all of the wrong places,” said Jeannette Thomas really, all they have to do is look to the word of God, and look to God. And that’s the message we’re trying to get out.”

Saturday’s seminars will feature a man whose faith helped him overcome years of addiction, as well as a seminar for children.