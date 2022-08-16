BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With COVID-19 surges continuing to happen, one local church is partnering with the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team to provide a free vaccine clinic.

On Thursday, August 18, a free COVID-19 testing site and vaccine clinic will be setup at the Heart of God Ministries, located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. The vaccines and tests are on a first come first serve basis from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be accessible to anyone with a valid driver’s license and to children ages five and up with a legal guardian. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines will be available as well as rapid Covid-19 testing.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.