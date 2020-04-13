Heavy rain, winds cause weather-related road closures

(WVNS) — Recent severe weather with heavy rain and damaging winds are causing major road closures across the two Virginia’s.

As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, the following roads are closed due to weather, according to each county’s dispatch.

Fayette County:

  • Fayetteville: Court Street at Crooked Run Road (power pole with lines)
  • Kanawha Falls: Route 60 near the Boonesboro Bridge (downed tree with power lines)
  • Quinnimont: Stanaford Road (downed tree)

Tazewell County:

  • Richlands (flooding), according to the Richlands Police Department:
    • Allegheny Street
    • Fourth Street
    • Buskill Avenue
    • Mattney Lane
    • Page Street
    • Patton Lane
    • Hillcreek Road
    • Bernette Street
    • River Road

