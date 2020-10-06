Help4WV Mental Health and Addiction Helpline celebrates five year anniversary

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A hotline helping people struggling with mental health issues and addiction celebrated two milestones.

The Help for West Virginia Mental Health and Addiction Helpline is 5-years-old. It also surpassed 50,000 calls.

This helpline is just one of several monitored by First Choice Services. Sheila Moran, the Director of Marketing and Communication with First Choice Services, said the hotline is busier than ever in the last few months.

“Yes we have had record months the last two months. Last month, we had nearly 1,200 calls and that’s just from people right here in West Virginia calling for help,” Moran said.

Moran said nearly half of the staff at Help4WV are in recovery themselves, and called the very hotline for which they now work. She said their goal is to provide resources to those who call.

The hotline is available all day and can be reached at 1-844-HELP4WV