BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New River Pool offers a way to cool off when days are hot. That’s taking a dive or a leap into deep water.

Many Beckley residents could be found at the pool on Friday, July 28, 2023, trying to stay cool.

The high temperatures drew families who aren’t regular visitors to the pool, and they said they recommend the pool for anybody sitting at home, fighting the heat.

“We’ve been camping a lot this summer, and we’ve been doing sports a lot this summer,” said Jersey Martin, who came with her family to swim.

Her brother, Tyson, said he planned to dive into the water. For those at home, he offered advice.

“Go in the water,” he said. “ It’s going to feel so good.”

New River Pool offers a diving board and a wading pool for babies and toddlers.