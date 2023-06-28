BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A new historical marker is dedicated to the old Raleigh County Community Hospital.

The Raleigh County Historical Society placed the sign where the hospital stood around one hundred years ago. The sign tells of the history of the hospital.

The hospital was formerly named ‘King’s Daughters’ Hospital. Merle Cole, the Director of the Raleigh County Historical Society, says it is important for Raleigh County to remember its roots.

“Some people in Beckley do not know that the original hospital was located here and then moved down by Harper Road,” said Cole.

Cole is responsible for over 40 historical signs alone. The historical society brought out old photos of the hospital when it was first created.