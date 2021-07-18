History comes to life in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — History came to life on July 18, 2021 in Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Historical Society and the West Virginia Humanities Council partnered to put on a performance at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

Becky Park portrayed Col. Ruby Bradley, who led U.S. Army nurses in World War II and Korea. She was the most decorated woman in American Military history when she retired in 1963.

Park said it is important to portray the things both women and Americans when through.

“It is important to be grateful for the conditions women serve under now by knowing what the conditions were like in the thirties and forties,” said Park.

You can see the other characters on the history alive roster on their website.