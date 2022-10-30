FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Hope Love Center for the Arts in Fayetteville held its inaugural Howl-o-ween event.

The Center partnered with the New River Humane Society and Blooms by Bessies for the event.

The top three dog costumes received gift prizes and a gift basket was raffled off as well.

Hannah Mitchell is president of the Hope Love Center. She spoke about why the timing of the event is so important

“Well there is an urgent need for the New River Humane Society, they’ve gone through a lot of changes lately so we kind of collaborate,” said Mitchell. “New River Gorge Doggie Day Camp is a new business in town so they kind of wanted to get out in Fayetteville and meet people. And Blooms by Bessies recently came into new ownership as well so they’re kind of wanting to get into the community so we just wanted to have a community event and help out the New River Humane Society.”

Mitchell said there will be a Christmas-themed event with the Humane Society, called Paws and Claws in early December.