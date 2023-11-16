BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crossroads Mall was lined with community members with ornaments in hand. The Angel Tree Ceremony was presented proudly at the Crossroads Mall and Beckley.

Those who wished to honor a loved one placed their ornaments on the tree that bore the names of their loved ones. Jeri Knowlton said as a hospice worker, she knows the struggle some families can face this holiday season.

“We know this time of year can be a mixture of sadness and joy. Especially for those who are spending their first Christmas without family,” said Knowlton.

Some of the other Angel Trees will be located at Calacino’s Pizzeria, Raleigh General Hospital and Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

Donations will be accepted throughout the months of November and December.

Knowlton added that keeping a place open in your heart for passed loved ones can help heal wounds of loss.

“It’s just so important to have these expressions of remembrance, and you know just, honoring those people that we love so much,” said Knowlton.

For those who were not present, hospice workers placed an angel on the tree in their honor.