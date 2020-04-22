Hospice of Southern West Virginia joins national partnership of hospice innovation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia is joining a national partnership of more than 70 not-for-profit hospices around the nation.



The partnership will allow them to exchange new ideas with other members of the network, and implement ways to further improve their quality of care.

Director of Public Relations, Chris Clay, told 59 News this service can also help families who have loved ones in other states and may not know how to secure hospice care.

“Let’s say you live here in Southern West Virginia, but you have a family member who lives in Virginia or Maryland or anywhere else in the U.S., and you’re worried about them and they may be in need of hospice care,” Clay explained. “This hotline is something you can call and tell them what you’re situation is, and they can refer you to one of the 70 network hospices that are part of the organization.”

The network recently launched a toll-free 24/7 national hotline to help anyone who is struggling with advanced illness reach a hospice or palliative care provider within the network.

Anyone seeking information can dial: 1-844-GET-NPHI (1-844-438-6744) and be connected with experts who will guide them in selecting services. People can also head to NPHI’s website for more information.