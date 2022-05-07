BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Car enthusiasts in Raleigh County took to the starting line early to get ready for a major upcoming event.

As the Friends of Charity Auto Fair, put together by Hospice of West Virginia is only a few months away, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, those excited for the event came out to the Cruise-in kick-off to get ahead of the field.

Those who were interested had a chance to pre register for the full event.

Hope Duncan, the director of public relations for Hospice of Southern WV, said the cruise-in is a perfect taste of what the full Friends of Charity auto fair has to offer.

“Auto fairs for us are popular because it is fun for everyone there is something for everyone to do, regardless of what kind of car you are into or like, there is something fun for everyone,” said Duncan.

While the event was not canceled, the weather certainly did not cooperate.

Duncan said they plan to kick off another cruise-in on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

