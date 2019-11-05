Hospice of Southern WV honors veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More than 1,800 veterans die every day in the United States; that is about a quarter of all deaths in our country. An organization in our region is making sure as many former service men and women as possible are honored for their contributions before they pass.

Roger Jarrell is a veteran who volunteers at Hospice of Southern West Virginia. He said the organizations makes sure to honor veterans all the time for their service.

“We want the veterans to know that even though they’re sick, they’re still being honored for their service to our country because we want everyone to know that if it wasn’t for the veterans we wouldn’t have a free country,” Jarrell said.

Veterans are presented with a certificate, a flag pin, and a piece of a retired flag.