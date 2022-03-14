BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want a way to give back to your community, or help those in need, there is one way you can do so right in Raleigh County.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia is in need of volunteers, and the only requirement is the ability to connect with those who need it.

In order to bring in as many volunteers as possible, Hospice of Southern West Virginia has a training class on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The class is from ten in the morning until four in the evening at the Wickham Administrative Offices.

The training teaches volunteers about the different departments and services offered, so anyone who comes on can help out in any way they can.

Hope Duncan is the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. She said there is a position for anyone who wants to volunteer.

“What we are especially looking for are veteran volunteers to help with our veteran patients, chaplain volunteers to go out and provide spiritual support and always patient care volunteers, people to sit with patients and just be a source of comfort,” said Duncan.

It is not too late to sign up for their volunteer workshop.