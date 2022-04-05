RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a press conference Tuesday, April 5, Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced exciting news for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. An event Duncan hopes is a bigger success than last year’s event.

“(Of) Course 2020 we were unable to have the event because of COVID. Last year we came back bigger and better, we had a registered number of vehicles at 512 that’s a record-setting number,” said Duncan.

For those who want their car to become the Auto Fair logo, sealed bidding opened on April 5 and runs until 11:59 pm on April 19.

In other big news, Duncan announced this year’s headline is the one and only, award-winning country artist Rodney Atkins.

The event is geared as a fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safe House groups.

For more information on concert tickets, and how to sponsor, register or bid to be the logo, click here.