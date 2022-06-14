GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A local company opens a brand new factory in Greenbrier County.

Montani Homes CEO Denny Barker got the idea to make affordable housing more accessible after the events of Hurricane Katrina. Because of the many obstacles, the company did not officially begin until 2019, and even then they did not start their operation until 2021.

But as they move into their new factory location in Ronceverte, they are ready to hit the ground running.

Greenbrier County community members and leaders came to take a tour of the factory and shared their excitement about what it can bring to the area on June 14, 2022.

“Montani has multiple locations here in Greenbrier County and they have bigger plans for the state and for the nation, and I think it is very important because affordable housing is very needed,” said State Senator Stephen Baldwin (D) 10th District.

Like many businesses, inflation and the pandemic slowed their progress significantly. But for Montani Homes, they believe they can thrive in this environment.

“We have the design right, we have the market right. Because everybody knows there are two things that are needed in this country. One is sustainable jobs and affordable housing. That’s us!” said Barker.

Barker said he is excited about all of the projects they can bring to the area through the new factory. He already has plans in place to bring modular apartments to White Sulphur Springs.

In order to tackle this project and countless others, Barker said it is crucial to tap into a potential workforce in need of a steady job. Whether it is former convicts or those in recovery from drug misuse, Miners out of a job, or even high school graduates in need of a trade. They want to welcome those people to their factory with open arms

“This building you see right can be replicated in every town in West Virginia, really in every town in America, we can train them so fast,” said Barker.

Building affordable homes while building up each other.