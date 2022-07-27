PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Flood kits are essential in the event of an evacuation.

These kits contain vital and important information in order to get yourself and your family out of harm’s way.

Keith Gunnoe, who is the Director of Mercer County Emergency Management said to make sure you have everything, pack everything you need beforehand, rather than waiting until the last minute.

“Obviously, medications, change of clothes or two. The problem with flooding, you never know when you’ll be able to return home is the issue. We don’t suggest residents try to pack up their entire home and take it with them, but obviously the necessities,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe added the importance of bringing personal information like insurance cards and records.

He said to place the flood kit somewhere inside the house that’s easy to grab and go.