How could the manufacturing of electric buses in the state affect local schools?

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 a lease-purchase agreement with GreenPower Motor company. The announcement is said to be a major economic boost for the area.

The agreement comes with the purpose of providing the company with a manufacturing facility to make electric school buses. As a part of the agreement, the state plans to purchase a minimum of $15 million worth of vehicles from the company.

What does this mean for local school systems?

59 News spoke with Jeffrey Hylton, the Director of Safety and Transportation at Wyoming County Schools, about how the switch from diesel to electric buses might affect their budget:

“It could have the potential to save us you know not having to buy diesel full time and incorporating those in our fleet it could be a good thing,” said Jeffrey Hylton, the Director of Safety and Transportation.

Hylton said Wyoming County has the ability to add three or four buses every year. He added many things would go into considering the implementation of electric buses, such as whether state grants would cover the buses, and training their mechanics to work with electric buses.