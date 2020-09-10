How day care centers are dealing with kids returning to school

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — Grade schools are not the only place trying to prepare for a return of kids. Day care centers around the area are accepting kids now.

Employees at Bullfrogs and Butterflies in Beckley said they are following the blended learning schedule set by Raleigh County schools; however, they do not always know how many kids they will have a day.

Owner Becky Sparks said some parents do not always know when their child is supposed to be in school.

“I want to make sure that the parents let their daycares centers know that they are gonna be there because we can’t just do it where its like ‘hey we are gonna be there today,” said Sparks.

Sparks stressed they do not just watch kids, they are also teaching them. They even help students with their virtual assignments on days where they are learning remotely.