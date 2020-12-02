How delivery drivers stay safe during winter weather

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With winter weather upon us, it can be easier for roads to become icy and slick. More and more people might find themselves having food delivered.

During the winter months, Michael McPeake, who works part time as a delivery driver at Zappers Pizza, said they normally experience an increase in business. He said people do not want to leave their homes to drive in potentially harsh conditions. This means it is up to the drivers to do so, which is easier said than done on some back roads.

“A lot of them will get iced up easier because the trucks are wanting to use the highways and main yellow line roads, so a lot of them are not scraped. So I have to drive a lot slower and watch out for anything out in the road, or if I start sliding, I have to watch out for other cars,” McPeake explained.

McPeake said growing up in the area he understands what it takes to be safe on the road. He said he worries about those who are not as familiar with the terrain.

“If you are coming from somewhere where you never really driven in snow or if you are just starting here and you are driving all the time in snow, I would definitely watch your speed,” McPeake said.

He said he now has to worry about staying safe during the pandemic and while going out in the weather. Along with having masks and sanitizer in the car he has to be careful when delivering the order.

During the pandemic, McPeake said people are wary about having drivers come to their home.

“Today, I’ve had a few that wanted me to hand it to them, but some of them want me to lay it in front of their driveway or on their cars so that they can come get it,” said McPeake.

McPeake said the pandemic decreased the amount of orders he gets called to deliver, and he hopes things pick up like they normally do during the winter.

“Hopefully, it will because we need the business and I need the deliveries,” said McPeake.