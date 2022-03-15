FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather continues to warm up, spring fever already hit travelers. But how are their trips changing due to the rising gas prices?

For many, this time of year means spring break or the first chance for a vacation after the winter weather. For some, the high gas prices may cut those trips short.

At the New River Gorge Visitor Center, you can find people from all over making a pit stop, soaking in the sights of the bridge and the gorge. As they take a break from traveling, they are taking into account their fuel gauge as well.

Lorenzo Caldwell is a Park Ranger in Tennessee. He and his young family are avid hikers. He said when gas was cheaper, they would go on as many as five or six hiking trips a month. As a young family, he knows they have to budget to live within their means.

“I think it’s something that’s really been affecting where we go. I guess we are still looking at traveling just kind of change where we want to go, and kind of putting some of the further trips on the back burner for financial reasons,” said Caldwell who made the trip with his family from Chattanooga.

Caldwell said he does not want to cut out these trips altogether. When he heard there was a new national park just a few hours away, they decided to take a more reasonable day trip.

“I am actually a Park Ranger where I live, and I just like getting out in parks. We saw an article about the newest national park, that it got the designation to be a national park, and so we just wanted to come and see it and give them the chance to experience it and everything,” said Caldwell.

The spring season, in addition to the rising gas prices, leads those who work at the park to believe they will see an increase in “staycations” this year.

“The staycations, planning your state park vacation, and just seeing as much as you can in your own backyard is going to be super popular this year,” said Becky Sullivan, the Executive Director for the New River Gorge CVB.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about gases prices, one thing is certain. There is no shortage of ways to spend your staycation, especially here in the Mountain State.