How likely are you to win the lottery?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have yet to see someone claim the winning numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $750 million, the second largest amount in record. While the Powerball sits at $640 million, ranking the fifth highest amount ever.

The last time anyone hit either jackpot was in September, 2020. The combined jackpot amounts are more than one billion dollars.

As the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million and the odds of winning the Mega Millions are at one in 302 million. We looked too see what is more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery.

According to Microsoft, there are a wide variety of things more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery.

If you like sports, you are more likely to sink a hole in one (1-12,500) or bowl a perfect game (1-11,500) than win the lottery. Now for those with bigger aspirations, it may be comforting to hear you have a better chance at being elected president (1-32.6 million) or becoming an astronaut (1-12 million) than winning the lottery.

And if you are particularly unlucky, it is more likely you are struck by lightning (1-15,300) before you win the lottery.

Some other things more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery:

The odds of becoming a billionaire through hard work are one in more than four hundred thousand. The odds of dying in an accident caused by using a right handed item with your left hand are one in more than four million. The odds of getting dealt a royal flush in the first hand of poker are one in less than six hundred and fifty thousand. The odds of becoming a pro athlete are one in twenty two thousand. The odds of giving birth to a set of identical quadruplets is one in 15 million.

There are some events less likely to occur than winning the lottery. You have a one in more than 9 quintrillion chance of predicting a perfect NCAA march madness bracket. And the likelihood of being hit by a meteor is one in 182 trillion.