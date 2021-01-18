How local gas station operates in winter weather

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There are only a few places that stay open regardless of the weather.

Gas stations provide essential services, rain or shine, sun or snow. Chris Rose, the Director of Technology for Little General, said their employees have to be ready for anything.

“Obviously traffic count lowers. The nicer the weather, the more people are out and about, but then we also have to take into account the schools season, when schools in, when schools out and that can change very quickly,” said Rose.

Rose said the winter months are comforting after all the uncertainty the pandemic brought. He said he has a better idea of what to expect, and knows what products they need to have in stock. Milk and bread become hot commodities in cold weather. Rose said they make sure they have a large supply of things like wiper fluid and kerosene.

Rose said they treat working in winter weather like they did working in a pandemic. He said hours and shifts are all flexible incase someone is sick or cannot get to work due to the weather.

“We offer it up the best we can to have flexible hours across our whole store that way if someone does get it maybe somebody can carry an extra shift or so just to help out,” said Rose.

Rose said gas station employees are like an extra branch of first line workers, especially when the snow starts to fall.

“If these people behind the counter are not here to help us out, none of us are here. I wouldn’t be able to get fuel for my truck. I wouldn’t be able to get food for my family,” said Rose.

No matter the weather, and throughout the pandemic, they continue to work to help you get where you need to go.