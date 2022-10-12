FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since the pandemic made its mark on the country, Bridge Day is ready to invite thrill seekers and nature lovers alike back to the region.

“You know growing up here I went to bridge day every year from the time I was born and of course, we missed the last two and that was a bummer but we are so excited to be back in business now,” said Tim Naylor, the executive assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

Whether it was canceled due to restrictions surrounding crowds, adequate EMS staffing, or an issue concerning overall safety associated with the day, Fayette County could not put on its signature event for the last two years.

On the heels of the new national park designation, and with a positive outlook toward the weather and the scenery, organizers expect an unprecedented level of turnout.

“I don’t think even we can even comprehend the amount of people that are going to be here this weekend. it is going to be one of the biggest if not the biggest bridge day ever just because being in a national park, there are a lot of people who have never heard of this event before this year, and we are getting phone calls every day that attest to that,” said Naylor.

In anticipation of all of the new people coming to Bridge Day, safety and efficiency are among the top priorities for organizers. This means everything from increased law enforcement and first responder presence to making sure people are aware of traffic patterns, detours, and shuttles.

Clear bags are allowed in the event, and organizers want to bring back the magic of the day while staying safe as well.

“We will provide sanitation, we will have the portable toilets and the handwashing stations available and then the vendors are prepared to do their things at their booth spaces for event day,” said Beckey Sullivan the Bridge Day Commission Chair, and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President.

You can find more information on parking, shuttles, tickets, times, traffic advisories, and more here.