How social media can affect school safety

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Increased attention towards school safety from law enforcement was seen in nearly every local county Friday, December 17, 2021, including Tazewell.

In the last few days, a viral video made its way across the country through the social media platform Tik Tok. The video appeared to threaten the safety of schools across the country.

While the video did not seem to originate from West Virginia, Lieutenant Ron Holt with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said when it comes to the safety of students and staff, there is no such thing as an unnecessary precaution.

He said social media changed the way threats come about, and one of the best things to do is make sure children are using it in a safe way.

“One thing that we don’t want you to do to is to continue to share that post among friend groups and it just creates more panic so this is just a really good time for parents to have discussions with their students about the proper use of social media,” said Lt. Holt who is also the school safety coordinator for Tazewell County Schools.

Holt said the best thing to do if you come across this or any kind of threat, is to report it to your school resource officer, a teacher, or parent.