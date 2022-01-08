How the winter weather affected local businesses

Beckley, WV (WVNS) — As the severe weather took its toll on the area, many businesses were forced to shut down.

For many small businesses, severe weather and snow mean closing up shop in order to keep their employees safe. This can also mean a loss of business.

For Kevin Traub, the owner of the Chocolate Moose in Beckley, he had to close for multiple days during the snow throughout the first week of January. Even though he would go in to shovel the mini-golf course. He said he has something else on his mind when the temperature drops.

“I worry more for the people on the turnpike than I worry about my lost business because you sort of factor that in,” said Traube.

Traube said while the café and rock climbing wall are still open for business, he will continue to keep the mini-golf course clear in case things warm up again.