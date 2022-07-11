BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is summer break for many and that means more time in the sun instead of hitting the books.

But the summer break can lead to children losing or forgetting months’ worth of the skills they learned during the school year.

To avoid the summer slide it is important to keep the learning process going throughout the summer so your child does not fall behind.

Amy Stover is the director of the Raleigh County Library. She encourages kids to read this summer.

“Three to five books over the summer will ensure kids will back in the fall at the same level they left in the spring and ready to grow and learn more,” said Stover.

oxfordlearning.com said children who read more than four books over the summer perform better on comprehension tests than students who read one or no books.