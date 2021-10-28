How to celebrate and protect Bats

(WVNS) — With Halloween right around the corner, what better time to pay extra attention to our furry friends in the sky.

Oct. 24, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2021, marks International Bat Week, a celebration of bats role in nature. Not only does the week focus on celebrating bats, but it also focuses on helping to protect them as well.

Bats play a vital role in nature both locally and around the world.

The New River Gorge National Park is home to multiple endangered species of bats, which act as a natural pest removal service.

“Here in this part of the world, the bats we have here are primarily insect eaters so the bats we have here are really important for eating insects. one little bat can eat its body weight in insects in one night,” said Dave Bieri, a District Supervisor for the National Park Service.

Taking extra care to not disturb their habitats, or building a bat house of your own in your backyard are just some of the ways you can protect the face of Halloween.